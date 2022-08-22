Gayle Word Rhodes - Clinton

Gayle Word Rhodes, age 81, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at PRISMA Healthcare Laurens County surrounded by her family.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late George Arthur Word, Jr. and Hazel Mae Knighton Word. Mrs. Rhodes worked many years in the textile industry and retired from Josten’s Cap and Gown. She was a member of Bellview Baptist Church and she loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Lyons (Richard) of Gray Court, Karen Zeigler (Tony) of Hickory Tavern, Tonya Graydon of Gray Court, and James Rhodes of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Brandy Moore (Brandon), Anthony Lyons (Holly), Charlee Culbertson (Matthew), Austin Gray, Breanna Garrett (Wade), Adam Lyons (Victoria), and Carly Forest (Andrew); nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Wayne Word (Betty) of Clemson.
In addition to her parents, Gayle was predeceased by two husbands, Robert E. Lee, Jr. and Stacy Walter Rhodes, and a son, Tony Lee.
The funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Bellview Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Darren Rood. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be in the church sanctuary one hour prior to the funeral service.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Breast Cancer Society, PO Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267 or to March of Dimes, 3 Jervey Avenue, Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.