Gaynelle Alice Barbery Kohn, age 91, widow of Robert Kohn, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home in Laurens, SC.
She was born in Simpsonville, SC and was a daughter of the late Henry James Barbery and Bessie McElrath Barbery. Mrs. Kohn was a member in her youth of the Calvary Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society of Laurelwood, and enjoyed drawing and making crafts, which she won many Blue Ribbons for at the County Fair. She was a resident of Laurelwood for 29 years and was affectionately known by her friends as “Smiley”.
Mrs. Kohn is survived by her two daughters, Robin Stroble (Ronnie) of Gray Court and Deborah Turner of Laurens; her two granddaughters, Megan Rickard (Stephen) and Melissa Ballard (Chris); and her four great-grandchildren, Emmakate and Hayden Rickard and Tyler and Logan Ballard; and her brother, Lawrence Barbery (Dora) of Mauldin.
In addition to her husband and her parents she is predeceased by her brothers, Charlie Barbery, James B. Barbery (Edna), Alfred Barbery (Lorene); her sister, Geraldine “Gerry” B. Cannon; infant siblings, Andy Barbery and Grace Barbery.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 4 PM at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.