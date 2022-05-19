Gene Holliday, age 83, passed away Tuesday, May 17th, 2022, at Martha Franks.
He was born in Laurens and was a son of the late Joe and Iva Brooks Holliday.
Gene was the owner and operator of Holliday’s Equipment for 39 years. Prior to that, he was in meat processing at the same location. He was a veteran of the SC National Guard, was an avid golfer and attended Woodruff Road Worship Center. Gene received several awards for sales including Salesman of the Year from several of the equipment companies he sold for. He will be remembered for his customer service and missed by his customers and friends he served in his equipment business.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Knight Holliday; his children, Tracy Fowler (Randy) of Gray Court, Joe Holliday (Katie) of Gray Court, Eddie Bagwell (Amy) of Laurens, Brandy Adams (Jason) of Laurens, Brittany Holliday of Gray Court, and Kaitlyn Holliday of Gray Court; a sister, Carolyn Thomason of Gray Court; ten grandchildren, Megan Woodward, Hannah Cathcart, Suzanne Holliday, Samantha Baker, Dallas Bagwell, Jaylan Adams, Jaxson Adams, Payten Farrow, Karson Farrow and A’layla Holcombe; and five great-grandchildren.
Gene was predeceased by his children, Donna Holliday and Shannon Weathers, and a sister, Joanne Fultz.
Services will be held at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens on Saturday, May 21st, at 2:00 PM, followed with burial at Westview Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 to 9 PM at Gray Funeral Home in Laurens.
The family will be at the home, 2753 Trinity Church Road, Gray Court, South Carolina 29645