Gene Talley - Gray Court

Mr. Gene Talley, age 68 of Gray Court, South Carolina passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. He was born in Gray Court, South Carolina and reared by the late Curtis Talley and Annie Ruth Luster Talley. He is survived by his mother, Mrs Annie Ruth Talley; three daughters, one son; three sisters; one brother; four grandchildren; two great nieces; and six great nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside Service for Mr. Talley will be held 12 Noon Saturday, February 13, 2021 at New Forksville Baptist Church Cemetery, Honea Path, South Carolina with Reverend Waddy L Talley Sr officiating.
Public Viewing will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 3:00-6:30 pm at Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn. The family is located at the home but not accepting visitors at this time.
Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn is in charge of arrangements.