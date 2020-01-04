Genevieve “Jenny” Perry Wiggs, age 90, formerly of 1189 Sunset Blvd., Clinton, widow of Thomas H. Wiggs, passed away January 3, 2020 at the Langston House.
Born in Decatur County, Iowa, she was a daughter of the late Edna Rosson Perry and Arthur T. Perry.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas H. Wiggs, II (Donna) of Spartanburg and John Timothy Wiggs of Savannah, Ga.; a sister, Julia Perry Beeler (Bob) of Independence, Mo.; a granddaughter, Jennifer Wiggs Nevis (Robbie) of York; and two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Luke Nevis of York.
Jenny was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Faith Sunday School Class for many years. She was active in the Clinton Newcomers and Friends Club since 1981.
Graveside Services will be held January 7 at 2 p.m. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Cancer Association or the First Baptist Church of Clinton.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.