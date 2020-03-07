Mrs. Gennie Choice Thompson, age 71, of 252 Curry Lake Circle, Gray Court, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Odell Thompson, of the home; one son, Jamie Choice of Greer; one daughter; Shameka Thompson, of the home; three sisters: Peggy Thompson of Fountain Inn, Clara Calwile and Hattie (James) Owens of Gray Court; and six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn. The family is at the home.