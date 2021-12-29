George Franklin Glenn, age 84, husband of Dorothy Jean Glenn, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home at 690 Sirrine Street.
Born in Cedartown, GA, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Lois Glenn. George was a member of Todd Memorial Presbyterian Church, worked as an aircraft mechanic with Lockheed Martin, and loved music and guitar playing.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a large family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held on a later date.
Memorials may be made to Todd Memorial Presbyterian Church, 410 Mill Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
