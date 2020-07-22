George Heebsh, age 73 passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Laurens County Hospice.
Mr. Heebsh was born in Toledo, Ohio and was the son of the late Francis Robert Heebsh and Donna Distell Szynfelt.
George was a resident of Whitten Center where he enjoyed working in the workshop. He loved going to Church and loved country music. George was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his sister, Louise Oberdier of Laurens.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his grandparents, Louis and Dorothy Distel.
The family will announce service details at a later date.
