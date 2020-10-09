Mr. George Henry Franklin age 76, of 711 Franklin Road, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, in Easley, S.C.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Julia Pearl Blakely Franklin of the home; one daughter, Laurie Anne Franklin; three sons, George Avery (Deanna) Franklin, Brian Keith (Rich) Franklin, Jason Bavard (Tara) Franklin; and five grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 12 noon at the Westview Memorial Park in Laurens, with the Reverend Randy Jackson officiating, with military rites.
Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at their respected home.