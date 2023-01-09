George Magda, age 76, husband of Maria Eleven Magda, passed away, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Prisma Health - Laurens County Hospital.
He was born July 27, 1946 in Otelec, Romania and was a son of the late Istvan Magda and Anna Levai Magda. George was retired from American Metric as a machinist. He was a veteran of the Romanian Army and of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his son, Joe Magda (Lisa) of Laurens; his granddaughter, Ashley M. Higgins; his brother, Steve Magda of Denver, CO; and his sister, Anna Magda-Kovacs of Romania.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ioan "Mack" Magda.
Graveside Services will be conducted Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn East Cemetery with Mrs. Faith Norris officiating.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.