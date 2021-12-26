George Michael “Mike” Foster, age 76 passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Self Regional HealthCare.
He was born in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late Harvey and Myrtle Trammell Foster.
Mike worked in industrial sales and retired from Hodell-Natco Industrial Tools. Mike was a member of the Greenwood Rock ‘N Roll Cruisers and loved classic cars. He was very knowledgeable and loved talking about them.
He was also a music aficionado of many genres, not without mention was “Beach Music”.
But most importantly, Mike helped those in need. Sometimes without their knowing. Acknowledgement was not his motivator, doing and providing whether monetarily or in other ways was one of his greatest pleasures.
Surviving him are his wife, Susan Keller Foster; sons, Mike Foster (Beth), Greg Foster, Steve Crawford and Jason Crawford (Robyn); later in life he and Susan had the privilege of raising in the home, Isabella Bowling: a sister, Jean Burbage (Keith); a brother, Gary Foster; and nine beloved grandchildren.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 at 2 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens
