Mr. George Ralph Lindsay Sr., age 72, of 15 East Patton Road, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Tuesday, January 24,2023 at his home. Mr. George Ralph Lindsay, Sr. leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life his loving wife Mary Jones Lindsay of the home; his children- George Makevie (Rosalyn) Lindsay of Florida, Antonio Cornelius (Donna) Lindsay, both of Florida,
George Ralph Lindsay Jr. of South Carolina, and Courtney D. Lindsay of Maryland; his stepchildren- Ann
Smith, Quincy Guest, Jerome (Carrie) Guest, and Sucilla Byrd; nineteen (19) grandchildren; twelve (12)
great-grandchildren; his siblings- Erskine M. Lindsay, Jr., Janet Lindsay Williams, Bernard Lindsay, and Betty
Montgomery, and a host of other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral service for Mr. George Ralph Lindsay Sr. will be held on Saturday, February 4,2023 at 2p.m.at the Pleasant View Baptist Church in Gray Court, South Carolina, with Reverend John Booker officiating, and the Reverend Waddy Talley, presiding. The burial will follow in the Westview Memorial Park in Laurens, S.C. Public viewing will be held on Friday, February 3,2023 from 10am until 6p.m