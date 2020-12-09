George Turner, Jr. - Clinton

Mr. George Turner, Jr. was born in Laurens County, South Carolina on October 1, 1929 to the late George Turner, Sr. and Ollie Gary Turner.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina.
George was employed for many years with Clinton Mills in Clinton, South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Jeane Turner and a step son, Delman Jackson, one sister, Jesse Estelle Turner Jackson; and four brothers: Jute Turner, Tommy Lee Turner, Charlie Turner, and James Turner.
On Friday, December 4, 2020, Mr. George Turner, Jr. departed this life at the age of ninety-one.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories his wife, Dorothy Turner: four sons: Marion (Vanessa) Johnson, Rufus Jones, Rodney Grant, and Elvin Jackson; two daughters: Patricia (James) Simpson, and Sara Grant; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.