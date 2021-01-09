George W. Avery, of Clinton, SC passed away January 7th, 2021 after a brief illness. He was the son of Ludie and Lucille Avery. Mr. Avery was predeceased by his beloved wife, Peggy Satterfield Avery.
He is survived by his sons: Keith (Merri) of Prosperity, SC, Steven (Lisa) of Clinton, SC, and Dwayne of Manning, SC. Mr. Avery is also survived by 7 grandkids: Chantaye, Ken, Tamara, Kevin, Michael, Kelci and Nicene and numerous great grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. Mr. Avery is also survived by his siblings: Virginia Nelson; Linda (Larry) Penland, and Jimmy (Virginia) Avery.
Mr. Avery retired from Clinton Mills, he was also a lifetime member of Masonic Palmetto Lodge #19 and of the Hejaz Shrine Temple. Mr. Avery was very active in his church, Sharon United Methodist Church of Kinards, SC.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 14th, at 2 p.m. at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton. Masonic Rites will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sharon Methodist Church, Care of Joyce Crouch, 110 Crouch Drive, Kinards, SC 29355.
