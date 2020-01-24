Georgette Holtzclaw, age 68, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Hospice House of Laurens County.
She was born in Whitmire and was a daughter of the Pinkney George Holtzclaw, Sr., of Clinton and the late Hellen Walker Holtzclaw. She was retired from Torrington Bearings Company and spent her time spoiling everyone with her cooking.
Georgette is survived by her brothers, Gary Holtzclaw of Clinton and George Holtzclaw, Jr. (Kitty) of Anderson; her sister, Estelle Taylor (Lance) of Clinton; her nephews, Michael Holtzclaw, Lee Taylor (Samantha), Zachary Holtzclaw, Brison Taylor (Katelynn); her niece, Renee Jones (John); her great-nieces and nephews, Gracelyn, Ava, and Isla Jones, Owen and Jude Taylor.
Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, January 25, at 2 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton, with private burial to be at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made for cancer research.
The family will be at the family home.
