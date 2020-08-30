Georgia Young Cannon, age 79, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the National Health Care of Clinton.
She was born on June 17, 1941, in Clinton, SC and was the daughter of the late John T. Young and Georgia Bee Blakely Young Thomason.
She graduated Erskine College Class of 1963, she loved the Flying Fleet of Erskine College and the Presbyterian College Blue Hose, being an avid sports fan. She graduated from Clinton High School Class of 1959.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, having taught Sunday School in years past, and Pep Club, and served with Steeple People. She was an active member in the Sunset Bonnet Garden Club, and a member of the Sullivan Dunklin DAR, and Girl Scouts. As an alumni of Erskine College she served as President of the Erskine Alumni Association from 1975-1977 and received the Mary Mildred Sullivan Award in 2008. During her time in Hattiesburg, MS, she worked with the Miniature Train at the Hattiesburg Zoo. She promoted the train as a member of the Mississippi Tourism and Parks and represented the train at conventions all over Mississippi. In 2000, the train, known as, “George the Train” was returned to Greenville, SC, at one of the Greenville County Recreation District Parks. She was affectionately known as, “The Train Lady” for wearing her train patch shirt and conductors hat.
She is predeceased by her husband, Jean Vaughn Cannon; and is survived by her daughter, Bee Young of Clinton; and her numerous cousins and many special friends.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10 AM at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery. We ask to please be respectful of each other and wear a mask if you plan on attending the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Presbyterian College Augustus B. Blakely, Jr. Scholarship Fund or to the John T. Young and Georgia Bee Blakely Young Thomason Scholarship Fund, c/o Presbyterian College Advancement Office 503, South Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or to the charity of one’s choice.