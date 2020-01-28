Gerald D. “Jerry” Carter, age 91, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.
He was born in Fort Motte and was the last surviving member of his family. He was retired from Delta Mills and was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Cheraw.
Survivors include Sid and Hilda Carter of Clinton; and Vaughn and Sean Vick and their son, Duncan, of Greenville.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may made to the First United Methodist Church of Cheraw.
