Gerald "Jerry" Cauble, age 80, of Clinton, SC, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born November 11, 1941 in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late James F. Cauble and Evelyn Elizabeth Stroud Cauble. Mr. Cauble was a Veteran of the US Navy, having served on the USS Vesole DD878. He was retired from McKechnie in Prosperity, SC, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
The most important thing in his life was his family, especially his grands and great-grands that affectionately called him "Poppie".
He is survived by his wife, Judy Erickson Cauble; his daughter, Jennifer Wilson (Tom) of Clinton; his granddaughter, Breanna Bull (Richard), bonus granddaughter, Cassie Wilson; his great-grandchildren, Addison Bull, Charley Bull, Emersyn Bull, Olliyah Bull, and William Wilson; his brother, Ralph Cauble (Monique) of Martinez, GA.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cauble was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Michelle Cauble; his brother, Dorian Byrus Cauble; and his sisters, Doris Patricia Osborn and Martha Annette Brainard.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, May12th, 2022 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Laurens. Committal services will be held at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/about-st-jude/faq/how-can-i-donate-to-st-jude.html
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.grayfuneralhome.com