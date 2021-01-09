Gerald William Tollison, age 79, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Greer Memorial Hospital.
He was born, December 26, 1941 in Spartanburg, SC and was a son of the late John B. and Freddie T. Tollison.
Mr. Tollison is survived by his wife, Charlene Tollison of the home; his daughter, Dawn Edge of Laurens; his son, Jerry Tollison (Christine); his grandchildren, Jeremy (Alicia) Edge, Alisha Edge, Matthew (Emily) Tollison, Christen Tollison, Allen (Brittney) Cantrell; Morgan and Casey Lewis; and his great-grandchildren, Bryant, Hunter, Ainsley, Madisyn, Abel, Gerald James, Blakely, and Ronnie; his brother, Jimmy, Charles, Joe, Keith Tollison; his sister, Shirley Martin.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by, his brother, Carroll Tollison; his sisters, Jean Hewett and Jeanette Martin.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will be at home of his son, Jerry Tollison, 743 AB Jacks, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be express to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com