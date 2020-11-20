Glenda Gentry Marler - Laurens

Glenda Raye Gentry Marler, 71, peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 19, at her Simpsonville home. She was born December 16, 1948, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and moved to Laurens, SC, while in high school. It was there that she met the love of her life, Kenneth Aaron Marler, who passed away in 2013. She was also predeceased by her parents, George E. Gentry and Nonivee S. Gentry.
She is survived by her daughter Gayle Arries and her husband, Chris, of Conway, SC, and her son Greg Marler and his wife, Maria, of Greer, SC. Glenda was affectionately known as “Mamaw” to her seven grandchildren, Brandi Arries Bowen (husband, Brandon) of Greer; Tacoma Christopher, Cassadi Abigail, Xavier Edward and Lillian Faith “Lilli” of Conway; and Hannah Rose Marler and Alyssa Elaine Marler both of Greer. She was thrilled and thankful to know her first great-grandbaby is due in January and will be named after her. She also leaves behind her brother John Gentry and his wife Sarah of Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Glenda also had a very special place in her heart for “Sweetie,” her beloved four-legged companion.
Glenda was a truly special woman, gifted with the ability to notice a need and the generosity to give of herself to meet it. She was known to be an amazing cook and loved nothing more than to have her family gathered around to enjoy a meal and make special memories. She was a woman of immense faith, and her family is at peace, knowing she is pain-free in the arms of Jesus and reunited with her beloved husband.
A small graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, at 2:00pm at Bellview Baptist Church and will be officiated by the Rev. Christopher Arries.
In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of Glenda’s spirit of service to others, the family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to their favorite charity in her name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.
Out of an abundance of caution, please plan to wear a mask and follow social distancing.