Glenda H. Summer Sease, age 88, of Kinards, SC passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at National Healthcare of Clinton.
She was born on November 4, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Edward Converse and Kathleen Douglas Henderson. Glenda was a lifelong member of Fairview Baptist Church of Kinards.
She is survived by two sons, David Summer and Mark Summer (Lisa); a daughter, Elaine Ray and husband, Alvin; grandchildren, Jason Bigham, Dillon Summer, Crystal Dickerson and Ashley Raya; 5 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and her brother Lowell Henderson and wife, Geraldine.
Our family would like to thank the staff of NHC of Clinton and Caris Hospice for the loving care, kindness, compassion and love shown to our mother.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 12, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday for family members.
Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325.