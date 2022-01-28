Glenda Strickland Nichols, 84, of Fountain Inn SC, wife of Bob Nichols, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the National Health Care of Clinton.
Born May 19, 1938 in Clinton, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Millie Williamson Strickland.
Glenda is survived by one daughter, Vickie R. Easterling of Fountain Inn, SC; one son Eddie Rhodes of Laurens; two grandsons, Cory Rhodes of Clinton, and Kyle Adair of Greenwood, SC; one granddaughter, Casey E. Campbell and husband, Brian of Honea Path SC; one great grandson, Brayden Turner; four brothers, Pete, George, Maxie, and Tony Strickland all of Clinton, SC; one sister Marilyn Mitchell of Greenville, SC; and her special friend who was just like family, Blanche Robertson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one daughter, Sandra Adair; two brothers, Roger and Marion; five sisters, Mildred, Virginia, Ruby, Susie, and Wanda.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at NHC of Clinton for all of the love and care that was given to Glenda during her time there.