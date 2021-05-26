Grace Blackwell Bryant - Ware Shoals

Grace Bryant, 71, of Bryant Drive, wife of Thomas “Tommy” Bryant, died Monday, May 24, at her home.
Born in Clinton, SC she was a daughter of the late George William and Grace Jackson Blackwell. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church where she was active in preparing food for the Awana’s. She was a graduate of Clinton High School - Class of 1970 and retired from Richloom of Clinton.
Surviving are her husband of the home, a son, Robert Scott Bryant (Natasha) of Ware Shoals, four granddaughters, Kristen Taylor of Atlanta, Victoria Lynn Bryant of Ware Shoals, Carleigh Waldrop (K.C.) of Hodges, and Charlotte Marie Bryant of Ware Shoals, two sisters, Patricia Fowler of Laurens, and Jean Shelton (Mike) of Goose Creek.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Clarence Blackwell and George William Blackwell, Jr. and two sisters, Diane Abrams and June Abrams.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 on Thursday, May 27 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Ware Shoals with Rev. Lucas Mann officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church on Thursday, May 27. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to the Poplar Springs Youth, Box 124, Ware Shoals, SC 29654. Online condolences may be made at www.parkerwhitepruitt.com