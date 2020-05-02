Grace Elizabeth Owens Lyons - Laurens

Grace Elizabeth Owens Lyons, age 85, of 117 Garlington Street, and widow of Franklin M. Lyons, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at The Ridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Edgefield, SC.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late George Enice and Sara Elizabeth Gibert Owens. Grace was a member of Todd Memorial Presbyterian Church where she was a Choir Member, Pianist, Sunday School Teacher, and Church Historian. She was also a member of the Presbyterian Women. Mrs. Lyons retired from Jostens with over 25 years of service.
She is survived by: her sons, Richard Anthony Lyons and wife Lisa of Gray Court and William Franklin Lyons of Laurens; brother, Curtis Owens and wife Linda of Laurens; and grandsons, Anthony William Lyons, Adam Jacob Lyons, Mitchell Hardin Lyons, and Curtis Franklin Lyons.
In addition to her husband and parents, Grace was predeceased by four brothers, Bennie Lee Owens, Charles Vincent Owens, Louis Jerome Owens, and Jerry Leon Owens.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Herb Codington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Todd Memorial Presbyterian Church, 410 Mill Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
