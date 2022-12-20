Grace Rebecca Gambrell Poole, age 85, of Gray Court, and widow of Dempsey Lee Poole, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022.
Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Inez Long Gambrell. Grace was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She loved traveling (especially to the mountains), going to church, and Elvis.
Surviving are her sons, James Poole (Linda) of Gray Court, and David Poole (Stephanie) of Greer, sisters, Dorothy G. Quinn of Union and Sybil G. Clem of Hartwell, GA; seven grandchildren, Jimmy Poole (Jessica), Brooke Long (Jordan), Hayden Poole, Ashely Poole (Dalton) Lorie Poole, Emma Poole, and Hannah Poole; and eight great grandchildren, Andrew, Parker - Grace, Laci, Harper, Preston, Sadie, Archie, and Judson.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Darlene Rebecca Poole; a brother, James Austin Gambrell; and a sister, Martha Ann Gambrell King.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, on Friday, December 23, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Terry Wilkerson and Derick Pindroh with burial to follow at Westview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 1:00PM – 2:00PM.
The family will be at the home of her granddaughter, Ashely, 634 Fairgrounds Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to a special family friend, Melody Neal & Hospice of Laurens County for their love and care given to Mrs. Grace.
Memorials may be made to Grace Poole Funeral Fund, c/o The Kennedy Mortuary, P.O. Box 282, Laurens, SC 29360 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory