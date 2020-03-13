Grace Yon Harrison Turner, age 90, widow of James Harrison and William Turner, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Langston House of Clinton.
She was born in Newberry and was a daughter of the late Wes Yon and Gussie Elizabeth Fulmer Yon. Mrs. Turner was a retired Nurse from Whitten Center.
Mrs. Turner is survived by her daughter, Susan DeLoach, and her husband, Ralph.
She was the last surviving member of her family and was predeceased by her brother, Charles Yon and her sister, Nell Wicker.
Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, March 15, at 1 p.m. at the Whitmire Cemetery.
The family would like to make a special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff of Langston House and the Crescent Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 105 Lovett Drive, Greenville, S.C. 29607.