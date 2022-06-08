Grace Wilson Brewington - Laurens

Grace Wilson Brewington, age 86, of Laurens, SC, and wife of Robert A. Brewington, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, having been visited by her family and friends before entering eternal rest.
Born on June 6, 1936, in Fitzgerald, GA, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Rachel Busby Wilson. Grace married Robert on February 16, 1981, in Laurens, SC. They were married for 41 years, returning to Laurens in 2000. She was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church.
In the early 1970’s, Grace opened The Clemson Scene in Clemson, SC. She was also the sole proprietor of Personnel Management Services until her retirement in 2019. Grace earned the title “The Red Dragon” while in Clemson because of her fiery red hair and matching personality. She was also fiercely protective of her children.
Remaining to cherish Grace’s memory in addition to her husband are her children, Alvin E. Wilkes, R. Terry Dial (Cathy), Angela J. Hendrix, Donna G. Marlowe (Michael), and Julia W. Thomas (Robert); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nellie Gardner.
In addition to her parents, Grace was predeceased by one grandchild, Stephanie Grace Dargaville; brothers, Robert Wilson, Gene Wilson, and Clarence Wilson; and sisters, Ruth Keith, Kathleen Turner, and Justine Wiggins.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 104 Richards Street, Laurens, conducted by Rev. David Bonner with burial following in Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the church from 2:00-3:00 PM prior to the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made in memory of Grace to Family Promise of Laurens County, PO Box 1608, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Amedisys Hospice, 250 Commonwealth Drive, Suite 105, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys staff and to long-time friend, Betty Smith for their love and care given to Mrs. Grace.
