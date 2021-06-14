Gregory A. Thompson Wilkie - Woodruff

Gregory A. Thompson Wilkie, age 18, of Woodruff, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021.
He was born January 4, 2003, in Spartanburg, and was a son of Robert and Dana Wilkie, and Brandi Thompson.
Greg was a 2021 graduate of Laurens High School and was employed with Ace Hardware. He attended Bellview Baptist Church
In addition to his parents he is survived by his brothers, Allen Wilkie, Hunter Wilkie, and Kaplan Burgess; his nana and grandaddy, Joe and Peggie Wilkie, his Pa, Mickey Murphy; granny, Betty Murphy; aunt, Stacy Thompson; great aunt and uncle, Richard, and Dianne Rowe; cousins, Marcus Lowery, Kelsey Garrett, and Jessi Boone; and his best friend, Hampton Barker.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 3PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton, with Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 1:30-3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the South Carolina Autism Society, 806 12th St., West Columbia, SC 29169 or to the American Heart Association, 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville, SC 29615.