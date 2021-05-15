Gregory Eugene McGowan Jones Sr. - Cross Hill

Mr. Gregory Eugene McGowan Jones was born on June 23, 1967 to the late Johnny Sr. and Martha McGowan in Spartanburg County.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina. As Mr. Jones was a member of the St. Vaughnville Baptist Church, he was also a member of the Sons of Aid Lodge #53.
Eugene Jones departed this life at the age of 53 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, South Carolina.
He was previously a Press Operator for Anderson Hardwood Floors in Clinton, South Carolina.
Mr. Jones leaves to cherish his wife, Beverly Lindsay Jones; his son Gregory Jones, Jr; his daughters, Shakeja Jones, Ashira (Cameron) Little, and Akedreah Jones; his brothers, Johnny McGowan, Jr., and Doug McGowan; his sisters, Wanda Jones, Barbara McClendon, Sandra McGowan, and Darlene McGowan; three grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends.