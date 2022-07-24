Greta Sue Wetzel, age 50, of Gray Court, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her home.
Born in St. Joseph, Michigan, she was a daughter of Mary “Sue” Hall Wetzel and the late Lloyd Douglas “Buck” Wetzel. Greta was an avid Georgia Bulldogs Fan and a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church where she served as an AWANA leader.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by: sisters, Marguarite Wetzel Larrabee (Johnny) Greenville and Rhoda Wetzel Hughes (Brent) of Laurens; nieces, Josie Larrabee and Bella Larrabee; nephews, Joshua Hughes and Noah Hughes; two uncles, Richard Wetzel (Lois) of Stephens Point, WI and Jack Wetzel (Sarah) of Montreat, NC; aunts, Barbara Million (Bill) of Rochester, NY and Mary Wetzel (Susan) of Highlands, NC.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother, Duken Carter Wetzel.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson.
The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, AWANA Ministry, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
