Greyson Silver Knight, infant son of Kirkland Eugene and Abigail Watson Knight, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.
Surviving in addition to his parents are: brothers, Kayden and Laithan Knight; paternal grandparents, Kenneth Knight, Jr. and wife Tammy of Gray Court and Sabra Owens of Clinton; and maternal grandparents, Charles Smith of Newberry and Donavan Stewart of Enoree.
He was predeceased by a maternal grandmother, Barbara Watson Beck.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Knight Family Cemetery in Gray Court.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.