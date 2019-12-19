Grover Raymond Sanders, age 78, a resident of NHC of Laurens, passed away at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital on December 17, 2019.
He was born in McCormick and was a son of the late Raymond Sanders and Leona York Lyda. He was a member at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Clinton and a former employee of Torrington Bearing Company.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his siblings Claude Sanders and Judy Boles both of West, Miss.; his nephews, Terry and Hayward Boles of West, Miss.; his niece, Tammy Perkins (Tony) of Clinton; and his special great-nephews Nicholas, Noah and Nathan.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Roy and Charles Sanders.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 26, at 2 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Clinton.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.