Harold Brently “Brent” Dickert, age 75, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital.
He was born on June 19, 1945 in Newberry County and was a longtime resident of Whitmire. He was the son of the late Furman and Annie Steen Dickert. Brent was a Veteran of the US Air Force, a former employee of Kufner and Walmart Distribution before retiring from Renfro. He decided to go back to work for a while at the Newberry Recycling Center and later as custodian at Whitmire Community School.
Mr. Dickert is survived by his wife, Sharon Marler Dickert; his five children, Frank James Bradburn, Carolyn Regina Bradburn, Anthony Lynn Bradburn, Robert Dale Bradburn, and Shannon Marie Dickert Brotherton (Mike); his twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2 PM at the Whitmire Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com