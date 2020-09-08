Harold Lewis Starnes, 71, passed away at home on Monday, September 7th, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia to Paul Watson Starnes and Lonie Ansley Starnes.
A United States Army Veteran, he served in Vietnam and Korea 1968-1970. He retired from Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) in 1999 after 20 years of service and moved to Laurens, SC in 2004.
Harold is survived by his wife, Pat, two sons, four step-daughters, and eleven grandchildren. There will be no service at this time, interment will be in Atlanta, Georgia at a future date.
Donations in his memory can be made to The Friendsville Veteran Memorial Project, where there is a brick in his honor. www.thatsmybrick.com/friendsville
