Mr. Harold G. Martin was born on May 30, 1944 to Henry and Annie Mae Gary Martin, in Laurens County, South Carolina.
He was a retired Production Worker with Michelin Tire of Fountain Inn, South Carolina. Mr. Martin was a member of White Plains Baptist Church in Mountville, South Carolina, in which he served on the Usher Board. Mr. Martin was also a Veteran of the National Guard in which he served for many years.
Mr. Harold Martin entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at NHC of Laurens in Laurens, South Carolina, at the age of 77.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories to his daughters, Wanda Wallace and Kizzy Martin; his step-son, Jamie Barksdale; his sisters, Annette Mims and Gloria Chromer; his 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.