Harriette Devore Nabors - Simpsonville

Harriette Devore Nabors, age 94, formerly of Laurens and resident of Harmony at Five Forks, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Upstate Community Hospice in Landrum.
She was born in Columbia and was a daughter of the late Harold Lee Devore and Julia Chapman Devore. Mrs. Nabors graduated from Presbyterian College and retired from The Laurens County Courthouse having work with Family Court and the Tax Assessor’s Office. After her retirement, she worked with Palmetto Heritage. Harriette was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Laurens. She loved her family and especially her grandsons.
She is survived by: her daughter, Kaye Nabors Smith (Dwight) of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Chad Smith, Alex Smith and Drew Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Ike and Jean Nabors Bevill; and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Floyd “Bot” Haskell Nabors.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 23,2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Adair Rogers. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church 300 West Main St., Laurens, SC 29360 or to Upstate Community Hospice, 260 Fairwinds Drive, Landrum, SC.
