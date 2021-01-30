Harry Bouknight, age 92, widower of Jean Martin Bouknight, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at his home.
He was born on October 16, 1928 in Newberry, SC and was the son of the late Burley and Mamie Lee Boozer Bouknight. Mr. Bouknight retired as the Band Director from Clinton High School, served his country in United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Broad Street United Methodist and was very active with United Ministries of Clinton.
Mr. Bouknight is survived by his sons, Keith Bouknight of Clinton and Harry “Hal” Bouknight, Jr. (Gloria) of Houston, TX; his daughters, Kathy B. Weir (William) of Clinton and Nancy Bouknight of Community Residence in Greer; his four grandchildren, Kristi Haynes, Michael Bouknight, Jeremy Bouknight, and Mark Bouknight; and his eight great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held for the family with a Celebration of Life to be held for his friends in October, close to his birthday.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Broad St. United Methodist Church, 310 N. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325 or United Ministries of Clinton, 500 Academy St., Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com