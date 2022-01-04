Haskell Hughes, age 81, of 174 Lionbrook Drive, and loving husband of Linda Ostelle Knight Hughes, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. They had been married for 61 years.
He was born in Gray Court and was a son of the late Ernest “Papa Tub” Hughes and Zadie Norine Beck Hughes. Haskell lived for and loved his family unconditionally. He always went out of his way, and sometimes a bit overboard, to make sure each and every one of us had what we wanted or needed. He would give the shirt off his back to help folks. Haskell retired from WR Grace 20 years ago but continued to “work” up until the very last days. He also loved cooking stews and hashes to share with his friends. Haskell was a jack-of-all-trades and he will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Tina Hughes Crowder (Tommy), Loretta Hughes Duncan (David), and Melinda Hughes Zimmerman (George), all of Gray Court; his siblings, Martha Hughes Brown (Walter) of West Columbia, Sammy Hughes (late Rhonda), Michael “Gofer” Hughes (Cindy) and Caroline Hughes Carlton (Rusty) all of Woodruff; his grandchildren, Tabitha L Crowder Keitt (Carson), Todd Crowder (Madeline), Jacob Wilson, Nikki Wilson Clayton (Allen), Chance Zimmerman and Haley Zimmerman; his great-grandchildren, Leila Keitt, Kyleigh Clayton, Brynlee Clayton, and one expectant great-grandson, Sawyer as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Harold Hughes and Donnie Hughes (surviving Sandra Sue).
A memorial service/Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 2 to 4 PM, in the “music barn” with a private burial at Bramlett UMC Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Bramlett UMC, Ramp Fund, 2043 Bramlett Church Road, Gray Court, SC 29645.
