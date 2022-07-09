Hazel Petty Christie - Hickory Tavern

Hazel Petty Christie, age 89, of Hickory Tavern, and wife of Roy Maynard Christie, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Born in Gaffney, SC, she was a daughter of the late Elbert and Susie Coleman Petty. Hazel was a graduate of Gaffney High School and formerly held the title of “Miss Gaffney”. Over the years, she held various jobs including Roses and at a law firm in Gaffney but her life was made full by being a fulltime homemaker. Hazel was an active member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church for over 50 years and the JOY Sunday School Class. She loved her church family and served in several capacities. One such was as leader of the Senior Adult Ministry which was her passion, as well as teaching. Hazel enjoyed traveling, crafts, visiting shut-ins, and having fun with her “old folks” including her sister. Hazel lived by this: The joy of the Lord, her strength; a merry heart, her gift!
Surviving in addition to her husband of over 70 years are her son, Steve Christie (Charlene); sister, Ruby Moore (Robert); grandchildren, Ray Avery (Jennifer) and Charles Avery; great-grandson, Cylas Avery; and three nieces and one nephew.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Christie, and her siblings, Thelma Parris, James Petty, Carl Petty, and Buddy Petty.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jayson Payne and Rev. Leland Nelson with burial following in the church cemetery.
The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Trust, 17045 Hwy 101, Gray Court, SC 29645 or Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
