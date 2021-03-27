Helen B. Emery, age 74 passed away Friday, March 26, 2021in Simpsonville, SC.
She was born in Mitchell County Georgia and was a daughter of the late E.J. Baggett and Al Wayne Baggett.
Mrs. Emery was retired from Presbyterian Home of Clinton with 27 years of service. She baked and sold cakes all around the Clinton area.
She is survived by her sons, David Mathis and Allen Michael Mathis both of Clinton; a sister, Sandy Lindsay of Locust Grove, GA; her three nieces and a great-grandson, Ace Damien Mathis.