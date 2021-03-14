Helen Elizabeth McNuer - Gray Court

Helen Elizabeth McNuer, age 72, and wife of James Henry McNuer, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her home.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Jack Lewis Word, Sr. and Juanita Leopard Finley. A homemaker, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church and also a partner at Bar None Cowboy Church.
In addition to her husband, Helen is survived by: her children, Rhonda Hunt (Russell) of Laurens, Brian McNuer (Tracy) of Laurens and Donnette Brown (Rodney) of Clinton; half-siblings, Jeff Word and William Word of Laurens and Susan Bagwell (Wayne) of Hickory Tavern; a sister-in-law, Linda Ott of Gray Court; grandchildren, Brandy Moore (Brandon), Charlee Culbertson (Matthew), Ashton McNuer, Austin McNuer, Justin Brown (Stephanie), Katelyn Brown (Jacob Nickles), Brooklyn Brown, Madelyn Brown and Gracelyn Brown; great-grandchildren, Carter Moore, Jameson Moore, Mattison Culbertson, Harper Culbertson, Colt Brown, Eden Brown and Emry Brown; and her fur babies, Midget and Pup Pup.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Jack Lewis Word, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens, conducted by Rev. Billy Cathcart and Rev Ben Rumph. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Little Sparrow Ministries, 201 West Virginia Ave, Laeger, WV, 24844.
