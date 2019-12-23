Helen Virginia Gabona, age 89, widow of John Frank Gabona, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Hospice Care of the Piedmont.
Mrs. Gabona was born in Joanna and was a daughter of the late Golden Jasper Owens and Helen Barton Owens.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Wayne Gabona; three grandchildren, Jeffrey, Joseph, and Scotty Gabona; her sisters, Gloria Dann and Violet Haskins.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a sister, Gladys Young and her brothers, Frank and Roger Owens.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 26, at 3 p.m. at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. at the Mausoleum.
Condolences may be expressed to the family atwww.grayfuneralhome.com.