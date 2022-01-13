Mrs. Helen Gribble Short, 72, of McBee, SC went home to be with her Savior on Tuesday morning, January 11th, 2022.
Her twin brother and she were the last of eight children born to Mary Rogers Gribble and Harden Ammons Gribble of Franklin, NC on May 27th, 1949. She has always loved reading books and enjoyed the beauty of the mountains.
Helen went to college after high school at Western Carolina University; this is where she met the love of her life, a boy from the Sandhills of South Carolina, Charlie “Nick” Short. They were married at Union United Methodist Church on August 16th, 1969, in Franklin, NC. After graduating from college, they moved to Fort Lawn, SC to teach and coach. Both earned master’s degrees in Education from Winthrop University. Charlie felt called to be a minister and Helen was very supportive of this change in their lives. They moved to Seneca, SC with two little girls, had two churches, and Charlie attended Emory University during the week.
They moved to McBee, SC in 1983 and Charlie began his career at Union United Methodist Church. McBee became part of the Short’s family and they did not leave until 1997. Helen devoted these years to helping so many children and families as a guidance counselor.
In 1997, Helen and Charlie moved to Laurens, SC and Charlie began preaching at St. James United Methodist Church. Helen worked as a guidance counselor for a few years, but she felt lead to help with adult education at that time. She helped so many adults obtain their GED’s; it was here that Helen’s family began to grow so much more.
Charlie retired in 2014 and they moved back to McBee. By this time, Helen had 6 grandchildren of her own to spoil and many more adopted grandchildren.
Nana Short loved her McBee Panther Softball girls and especially the girls in 2020 who helped her get through the COVID season.
She leaves behind her loving husband of more than 52 years, Reverend Charlie A. Short of the home; her daughters, Mary Evelyn (Issac) Shipman and Nicole Short Teal; grandchildren: Jacob Shipman, Campbell Shipman, Cassi Shipman, Savannah Teal, Jenna Teal, Charlie Teal, and Noel Heustess; 3 wonderful sisters: Carol Pollack, Lana Haires, and Betty Accord; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Nana Short was so excited to be seeing her brothers who preceded her in passing, Robert “Bob” Gribble and Junior Gribble. Also, her sisters, Mary Ann Gribble and Doris Owens Gribble. Most of all, her beautiful niece and nephews, Celeste Atkinson, Mike Shuler, Larry Owen, and Jeremiah Gribble.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Agape Hospice for their loving and tender care of Mrs. Short during her time of declining health.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 3:00 on Thursday afternoon, January 13th, 2022, from Union United Methodist Church of McBee. Reverend Paige Wheeler and Reverend Dale McCluney will officiate with burial following in McBee Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
At Helen’s request and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be to a church or the charity of one’s choice.
Norton Funeral Home & Crematory of Hartsville, SC is honored to be serving the Short family.