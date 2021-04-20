Helen Louise Wilson - Gray Court

Helen Louise Wilson, age 87, of Gray Court, SC, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Simpsonville Health & Rehab.
Born in Loni, Oklahoma, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Elmer Wilson and Della Weathers Thomas. Helen was an avionics and composite mechanic in the aerospace industry and was a devout Jehovah’s Witness. She loved quilting, arts and crafts.
Surviving are her children, Judy Mills, Dr. Karen Leatherwood, Douglas Wilson, all of Oklahoma and Dawn Lee of Gray Court, SC; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Wilson to Jehovah’s Witnesses at JW.org.
