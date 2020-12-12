Helen Traynham Davis Crisp - Laurens

Helen Traynham Davis Crisp, age 89, of 3474 Lakeview Drive, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at McCall Hospice House after a brief illness.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late William Ray and Ruth Andrena Wallace Traynham. Helen was a longtime member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church where she served in many capacities over the years. She was very dedicated to serving on the Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Committee.
Helen graduated from Draughon’s Business College with a Business Degree and worked at Sloan Construction Company in Greenville for many years. She later worked for Wachovia Bank in Laurens until she retired in 1994.
Though Helen “Mema” will be missed immensely by her family and friends, the memories that we have all enjoyed will forever be in our hearts. These memories will carry us through until we are reunited with her again in our heavenly home. Oh, what a reunion that will be!
Surviving are her children, Omera Davis Bagwell (Wayne) of Hickory Tavern and Michael “Mickey” Crisp (Lisa) of Laurens; brother, Bill Traynham (Mary Charles) of Laurens; grandchildren, Brent Bagwell (Abby), Brandi Bagwell Strickland (Matt), Abigail Crisp, Ansley Crisp, Robert Davis, Betsy Davis, and James Davis; great-grandson, Tucker William Strickland; niece, Beth Traynham Rivers (Bryan); and nephew, Randy Traynham.
In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husbands, Robert W. Davis and Landy C. Crisp; and her son, William Roscoe “Rossie” Davis.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson.
With heavy hearts, due to the health concerns within the family, we request no visitors at this time. Instead, please feel free to reach out with other means of communication.
Memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.