Henry Eugene "Papa" Fallaw - Clinton

On January 23, 2021, Henry Eugene “Papa” Fallaw, went home to be with his Lord and Savior.
He was born in Clinton, SC on August 16, 1939, to the late Vandy and Mae Smith Fallaw. Henry was a proud U.S. Army veteran and lived his last three and a half years at Richard Campbell Veteran’s Home. In his younger years, he worked as a Highway Patrol Officer and then later retiring after 33 years at Torrington Bearing Company of Clinton, S.C. He was also a proud member of his church, Welcome Baptist of Laurens and was very honored to be an active blood donor earning several pins. Papa was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sara Owens Fallaw and two stepsons Marty L. Owens (Beth) of Laurens and Danny Owens of Laurens. Papa was proud to be the grandfather to three beautiful granddaughters, Kerriann Ford (Levi) of Laurens, Olivia Owens and Chloe Owens both of Laurens and to two great granddaughters, Annabell and Larken Ford both of Laurens. Also surviving are three brothers, Grady Fallow of Anderson, Charles Fallow (Pearl) of Clinton, and Paul Fallaw of Clinton and five sisters, Betty Rhem of Laurens, Helen Mann (Jerry) of Clinton, Judy Ridings (Toy) of Clinton, Edith Griffin (Dan) of Elgin, and Debbie Curry (Ron) of Rock Hill.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Don Peake with Military Honors.
The family will be at the home of Marty and Beth Owens, 220 Wilson Drive, Laurens and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Welcome Baptist Church, 1825 SC Hwy 14, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.