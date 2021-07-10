Henry Kenneth Ivester, 74, of Clinton, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at NHC of Clinton.
He was born November 17, 1946 in Toccoa, GA and was a son of the late Wesley Ivester, Sr. and the late Monlee Gaines Ivester. He was formerly employed with Clinton Mills and was the owner and operator of Ivester's small engine repair.
Mr. Ivester is survived by his sons, Richard Ivester, and Russell Ivester; his sister, Laverne Payton; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and his life-long special friend, Kay Edwards.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by a son, Wesley Ivester, III.
Graveside services will be held Monday, July 12, 2021, 11am at Rosemont Cemetery with Rev. Mike Campbell officiating.