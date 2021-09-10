Herman "Alvis" Thompson - Gray Court

Herman “Alvis” Thompson, age 88, of 7593 Greenpond Road, and husband of Dorothy Armstrong Thompson passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Honea Path and was the son of the late James Lodie and Mary Ridgeway Thompson. An Army veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Thompson was retired from Cryovac and attended Dials United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, he was survived by: his sons, Keith Thompson (Wanda) and Stanley Thompson (Lynn) both of Hickory Tavern; brother, Steve Thompson of Laurens; sisters, Mable Mobley of Mauldin, Laura Armstrong of Fountain Inn, and Myrtis Woods of Princeton; grandchildren, Brooke Baker (John), Megan Rickard (Stephen); and great-grandchildren, EmmaKate Rickard, Hayden Rickard and Thompson Saucier.
Graveside Services will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Forest Mixon. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
