Herman "Gilbert" Caldwell - Laurens

Herman “Gilbert” Caldwell, 89, of Laurens, SC, passed away on February 9, 2021 at his home.
Gilbert was the son of the late Carter Columbus and Bertie Roberts Caldwell. As a young lad, he moved with his family from Hot Springs, NC to Laurens County, never met a stranger and enjoyed telling stories and enjoyed working and bush hogging on his farm. Gilbert retired from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and as a deputy, he treated “everyone like family.” After his retirement from the Sheriff’s Office, he owned and operated “Caldwell’s Café” on Ekom Beach Road in Laurens County. Gilbert was previously employed as a dispatcher at Smith & Waters of Ware Shoals, SC, Watson Oil Company of Laurens, and drove a school bus for Hickory Tavern School.
Gilbert was a member, former deacon, and Sunday School Superintendent at Union Baptist Church of Laurens. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict and with the Overseas Service European Command in Germany. While in the U.S. Army he was the jeep driver for Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th U.S. President. He was also a Mason at the Brewerton Masonic Lodge #183 of Ware Shoals.
Gilbert is survived by his daughter, Sherry Caldwell, of Cross Hill and his sister, Alveta “Becky” McGeehon of Hickory Tavern.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Christopher “Chris” Dean Caldwell and his siblings, Corbett Caldwell, Algie Caldwell, Austin Caldwell, Boyce Caldwell, Mozelle Owings, Vondie Caldwell, and Olga Lee Caldwell.
The family will be at the home of his daughter in Cross Hill.
Graveside Services will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 2 PM conducted by Rev. Dr. Marcus Bishop and Rev. Rebecca Dixon with Military Honors. Visitation will be at the graveside following the service.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the current and previous members of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Thanks to Caris Healthcare of Greenwood and caregivers for their loving care of Mr. Caldwell.
Memorials may be made to the Brain Injury Association of South Carolina, 140-A Amicks Ferry Road, PMB #133, Chapin, SC 29036.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests that masks be worn at the service and visitation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.