Mr. Horace Lee Lyons Sr., age 64, of 111 Turquoise Drive, Laurens, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Hilcrest Memorial Hospital in Simpsonville.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Gregg Lyons; one son, Horace Lee Lyons Jr. (Kimberly); one step-son, Ikechuku Agolia; one daughter, Debra Lyons; one step-daughter, Teneia Dean (Julian); one brother, George Edward Lyons III; two sisters, Claudia Watts, and Merlene Mosley; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Horace Lee Lyons Sr., will be held on Friday, January 24, at the White Plains Baptist Church in Mountville, with Dr. Johnny Johnson officiating, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home of 111 Turquoise Drive, and Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.